KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — There are currently multiple schools in Kern County with snow and ice delays.

Peak to Peak Mountain Charter and schools in the El Tejon Unified School District have both announced two-hour delays.

Schools in the El Tejon Unified School District include El Tejon Middle School, El Tejon Elementary School, Frazier Park Elementary School, and Frazier Mountain High School.

To find out more information or to keep up with delays, visit alertline.kern.org.