School lockdown lifted after possible shooting nearby, BPD investigating

Posted at 10:14 AM, May 05, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Actis Junior High School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday morning after Bakersfield Police responded to reports of a possible shooting in the area near the school.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

According to BPD, officers are investigating a possible shooting in the 2400 block of Westholme Boulevard. BPD said there was no indication the shooting involved the campus or any students and that the school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

BPD said no victims have been located at this time and the investigation is ongoing

