Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Search for missing toddlers Orrin and Orson West continues

items.[0].videoTitle
The search for Orrin and Orson West continues.
Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 01:52:09-04

(KERO) — Since December, the case has gone on without answers, without any suspects being named, and without a single clue to where the boys are or could be.

Most recently, the mayor of Bakersfield Karen Goh, releasing a video message saying all resources are committed to finding the boys. Bakersfield police took over the investigation on March 1.

BPD confirmed in previous statements that officers have executed more than 20 search warrants at multiple residences within several jurisdictions since December.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322 - 4040.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive