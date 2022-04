BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield College athletics department is looking for the next "Voice of the Renegades." And it's not just one.

The Renegades are searching for "several public address announcers" for the 2022 - 2023 seasons and beyond.

Long-time announcer Carl Bryant is retiring from his PA duties.

To apply, submit a two-to-three minute audition video to analicia.croonquist@bakersfieldcollege.edu.

The deadline is May 31st.