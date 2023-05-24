Seasonal fire restrictions go into effect for Bakersfield BLM land

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In addition to the year-round statewide fire prevention order, seasonal fire restrictions for lands managed by the Bakersfield Bureau of Land Management Field Office go into effect on Wed, May 24.

Areas affected include western Kern County, Lake Isabella, and the San Joaquin River Gorge.

The additional restrictions include no campfires, barbecues, or open fires in or outside of developed campgrounds. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed with a valid California campfire permit. Permits are available at all BLM, United States Forest Service, and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) offices.

Restrictions also include no smoking unless in a vehicle, building, or developed recreation site, no welding or operating a torch with an open flame, and no motorized vehicles off designated roads or trails.

Officials say these restrictions will remain in place until fire dangers subside.

To learn more about the restrictions, visit BLM.gov.

