Second annual March for our Lives Kern spotlighting students' voices

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Second annual March for our Lives Kern is returning to Cal State University of Bakersfield this weekend, and organizers say this year they want to focus on voices of youth and students.

Co-organizer of the march Alexandra Brown said working as a substitute teacher this past year has increased her awareness to the impact gun violence has on students.

"I actually was subbing at a school in town when we had a shooting threat take place, and seeing how many kids didn't show up that day and how many kids were there and were scared," she said. "School should be a place were you grow and you learn and you flourish, not a place where you live in fear."

The event will begin with a rally, followed by a march starting the CSUB Student Union, then a rally and resource fair. Groups will be out there promoting volunteer opportunities as well as registering people to vote.

"We are powerful. We are the people who are the change-makers in this country, our voters," Brown said.

The event gets underway Saturday at 10 a.m.