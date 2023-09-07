Second suspect arrested in connection to Valley Plaza shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that took place in the Valley Plaza parking lot back on August 2.

Abraham Hernandez-Morales of Bakersfield was arrested on September 1 in Santa Clarita.

Back on August 2, Bakersfield Police investigated a shooting that took place in the Valley Plaza parking lot during a pre-arranged meeting. Two suspects shot and wounded a woman who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation, the two suspects were identified as 53-year-old Joe Garcia of Rosamond and the 19-year-old Hernandez-Morales.

A motive for the shooting has not been released

On August 17, Garcia was arrested in the 2600 block of Starbrite Avenue in Rosamond.

Garcia and Hernandez-Morales face charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted murder.

