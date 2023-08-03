1 woman injured in shooting at Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One woman was injured during a shooting that took place at the Valley Plaza Mall in South Bakersfield on Wed, Aug 2.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were notified of a shooting at the Valley Plaza Mall around 8:13 p.m. Upon arrival, BPD officers discovered a woman who had been shot in the parking lot. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Information is limited at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

