Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

1 woman injured in shooting at Valley Plaza Mall

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
One woman was injured during a shooting that took place at the Valley Plaza Mall in South Bakersfield on Wed, Aug 2.
Bakersfield Police Department at Valley Plaza Mall
Valley Plaza Mall, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 7:38 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 10:38:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One woman was injured during a shooting that took place at the Valley Plaza Mall in South Bakersfield on Wed, Aug 2.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were notified of a shooting at the Valley Plaza Mall around 8:13 p.m. Upon arrival, BPD officers discovered a woman who had been shot in the parking lot. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Information is limited at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mulan Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to see Mulan