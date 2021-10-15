Watch
SEIU Local 521: Kern County union workers vote to strike

23ABC
Posted at 8:39 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 11:47:37-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — SEIU Local 521, the union representing Kern County workers, announced Friday morning that members have voted to authorize a strike.

In a tweet, the union says that county workers have rejected management's latest offer.

More details are expected later at a press conference set for noon Friday.

We'll continue to provide information as it becomes available.

