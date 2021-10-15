SEIU Local 521: Kern County union workers vote to strike

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — SEIU Local 521, the union representing Kern County workers, announced Friday morning that members have voted to authorize a strike.

In a tweet, the union says that county workers have rejected management's latest offer.

BREAKING NEWS: Kern County workers overwhelming REJECT County Management’s Last, Best, and Final Offer and authorized a ULP Strike! pic.twitter.com/sz33ZUvBvn — SEIU Local 521 (@SEIU521) October 15, 2021

More details are expected later at a press conference set for noon Friday.

