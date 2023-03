(KERO) — Cesar Chavez Day is March 31.

United States Senator Alex Padilla and Representative Paul Ruiz are introducing legislation to create the "Cesar E. Chavez and Farmworker Movement National Park" in order to honor the day.

The bill would create a park that would include the existing Chavez National Monument in Keene. The bill would also preserve 40 acres in Delano, upon written agreement from the site owners.

