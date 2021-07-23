Watch
Senator Shannon Grove looks to stop Kern County solar projects

Mario Tama/Getty Images/Mario Tama/Getty Images
Nearly a third of the Earth's electricity will come from renewables by 2024, according to the International Energy Agency.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 16:00:44-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — State Senator Shannon Grove is asking supervisors to stop any solar projects in the county after the governor recently denied 21 oil fracking permits.

Grove will submit a letter at an upcoming meeting that reads "Kern County provides half of the states clean energy and loses money to the state's solar energy tax exclusion."

The Board of Supervisors agenda does not say that they will take any action on the letter at this time. In fact, the board is considering a large solar project at the next meeting. The AES Corporation wants to build six solar power plants in Rosamond.

The facilities would create 291 megawatts of renewable energy and have the capacity to store the same amount of power. They are asking for 1,330 acres of land on Rosamond Boulevard and A Street.

