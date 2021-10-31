Seniors Attend Gorey Gala

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After two years The Housing Authority of Kern was finally able to bring back their annual senior event.

This year’s theme was Gorey Gala. The venue was filled with candy, costumes and of course smiling seniors.

Transportation Employee for The Housing Authority of Kern Christina Baltierra said, “we had a lot of seniors that were excited about coming.

She says the Housing Authority worked together with sponsors to provide transportation for seniors across four different homes in Kern County.

Senior Vee Medina says this year felt special because not having an event last year was heartbreaking.

She and many other seniors danced the night away, while sixy six year old Robert Thompson came to not only dance the night away but eat the night away.

He came dressed as a bee with a whole swarm of friends buzzing about the dance floor.

Medina says she loved coming out to dance with friends old and new, “it gets people out of their apartments and to be able to communicate with other people and just enjoy music”

She attended the event with a friend and they were seen frequently cutting a rug on the dance floor.

Baltierra says this event was possible because all of the seniors got vaccinated and she hopes that more events like this can take place in the future,

“there’s a lot of them that don't really have families. They have families that live out of town, some of them live out of state so this is their way of coming and visiting and socializing.”

Baltierra says some of the seniors have lost their other half so it's important to her that they have events like this so they can comfort and support them.

The night ended with the costume contest, and taking home first place was the beehive, and Robert Thompson couldn’t have been happier to win a flat screen TV.