BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Saturday, children with autism and their families gathered at the Beale Memorial Library for stories, and crafts, which director of the Kern Autism Network Ramona Puget says is beneficial for both the children and their family members.

“They can go some place with their child instead of feeling that they you know are not able to go out in public with their children, and with it being done prior to the library opening before you know it’s open to the public, it allows them to have that quiet time, and that’s what the sensory feeling is, it’s a quiet environment,” said Director of Kern Autism Network Ramona Puget.

Kern Autism Network has been in Kern County for more than 27 years, being a resource for families to provide information, activities, and events such as the Sensory Friendly Storytime at Beale Memorial Library.

“I wish something like this existed for my two sons when they were younger, but if we are able to offer something like this for the families now to help them through the autism journey, I think it’s very well worth it,” said Puget.

Genevieve Egana a library associate for Kern County Library says they open the library one hour prior to the opening time to let the families enjoy some quiet time and have some fun.

“We think it’s a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy the library when they might not otherwise when it’s super busy, and crowded, it’s just a quieter and less stimulating space,” said Kern County Library associate Genevieve Egana.

Egana says the families and children have enjoyed the program so far, and she hopes that they continue the program next summer.

“We give them little fidgets to play with during the story time to help them stay focused, so the kids have reacted really well. The families are really appreciative that we have a space for them,” said Egana.

Puget says if you are unable to attend sensory friendly storytime at Beale Memorial Library do not worry because they will have more activities throughout the year.

“As the holidays come closer we have sensory friendly Santa in December, and then we have the sensory friendly Easter Bunny during the Easter holiday season, and so we offer quite a bit of these events for our families to enjoy,” said Puget.