Sequoia National Forest has closures ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The closures are expected to be in effect through June 15.
23ABC News
File image of the Sequoia National Forest just outside Kernville, Calif.
Posted at 11:04 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 14:04:11-04

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Sequoia National Forest is urging people to make backup plans if they were thinking of making a trip to the park for Memorial Day weekend.

Forest officials say many of the forest's facilities and roads are closed due to lingering snowpack flooding and road damage. Typically, Memorial Day weekend is one of the forest's busiest times of the year.

The closures are expected to be in effect through June 15. For more information, visit the Sequoia National Forest website.

