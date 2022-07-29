Service Employees International Union workers "overwhelmingly" accept new agreement with Kern Medical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hospital and clinic workers at Kern Medical have voted to ratify the new tentative agreement reached last weekend.

According to the Service Employees International Union, the workers "overwhelmingly" accepted the new agreement.

The new deal addresses the "severe" staffing crisis through planned recruitment and retention investments. It also includes significant wage increases for all represented healthcare" workers.

The Kern County Hospital Authority Governing Board will vote to approve the tentative agreement on Monday.