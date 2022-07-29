Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Service Employees International Union workers "overwhelmingly" accept new agreement with Kern Medical

Kern Medical, Bakersfield (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of the Kern Medical building in Bakersfield, Calif.
Kern Medical, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 19:55:33-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hospital and clinic workers at Kern Medical have voted to ratify the new tentative agreement reached last weekend.

According to the Service Employees International Union, the workers "overwhelmingly" accepted the new agreement.

The new deal addresses the "severe" staffing crisis through planned recruitment and retention investments. It also includes significant wage increases for all represented healthcare" workers.

The Kern County Hospital Authority Governing Board will vote to approve the tentative agreement on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Places to Eat, Things to Do