Service to be held for fallen Kern County firefighter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A memorial service will be held to honor a local firefighter Mark Schmidt. He died on November 27th after a battle with cancer.

Memorial services are expected to be held on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Valley Baptist Church on Fruitvale Avenue. The ceremony will start at 1 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.

Schmidt had been with the Kern County Fire Department for 17 years.

“On Sunday, November 27, Kern County Firefighter Mark Schmidt passed away. Mark has been a Firefighter with the Department for the past 17 years. His last duty station was Station 23 in Fellows, CA. Mark was only 61 years old,” said KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan in the statement.

If you do plan to attend, it's been asked that you limit pictures and videos to outside the facility.