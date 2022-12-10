Watch Now
Service to be held for fallen Kern County firefighter

Mark Schmidt, Kern County Fire Department
Posted at 10:50 AM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 14:00:08-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A memorial service will be held to honor a local firefighter Mark Schmidt. He died on November 27th after a battle with cancer.

Schmidt had been with the Kern County Fire Department for 17 years.

“On Sunday, November 27, Kern County Firefighter Mark Schmidt passed away. Mark has been a Firefighter with the Department for the past 17 years. His last duty station was Station 23 in Fellows, CA. Mark was only 61 years old,” said KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan in the statement.

If you do plan to attend, it's been asked that you limit pictures and videos to outside the facility.

