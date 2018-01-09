Several blown transformers leave thousands without power in California City

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 55°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to California City Police, SoCal Edison is analyzing a problem that left more than 5,000 customers without power on Monday.
As of 3:46 p.m., all the information available was that several transformers were blown out.
