Several blown transformers leave thousands without power in California City

4:55 PM, Jan 8, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to California City Police, SoCal Edison is analyzing a problem that left more than 5,000 customers without power on Monday.

As of 3:46 p.m., all the information available was that several transformers were blown out.

23ABC will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

