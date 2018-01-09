Shelter setup in Cal City following city wide power outage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A shelter in Cal City has been set up as thousands of residents are expected to be without power until Tuesday afternoon.

The shelter will provide a warm place with emergency cots and food for local residents affected by the outage.

Those who may be oxygen dependent are encouraged to stay at the shelter to have access to power and be able to run portable oxygen machines.

Transportation is also being arranged for elderly citizens who are unable to drive.

Residents can drive themselves to the shelter located at the Mojave High School Gym, 15732 "O" Street, or call 760-338-1418 for a ride. Residents can park at the Police and Post Office Parking lots.

The city's Dial-aRide service will be giving free rides to the shelter while the city is without power.