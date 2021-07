BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment and five people are displaced following a houses fire that sparked Saturday morning.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, two people were injured from the fire and taken by private means to a local hospital. Others in the home suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The fire sparked around 9:45 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.