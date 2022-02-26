Several non-profits across Kern County receive $1.2 million grants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several non-profits are receiving $1.2 million across Kern County.

Each non-profit is expected to see between $1,000 - $100,000 to help create more resources and programs for underserved communities in Kern.

“We need so desperately for the community to realize what we have and how poorly funded we are.”

Regional Supervisor for the Kern County Library Sherry Wade said these grants could not have come at a better time. Despite Kern County having 22 libraries, they received $7 million in funding this year, which is not enough.

They also received $54,000 from the wonderful company and she has big plans.

“We are going to buy a van and that is going to go running around the west side [of] the county with the different branch supervisor to reach the people where they are.”

Phillip Jimenez is the president of the 746 Sports Foundation, a non-profit created to provide summer camp recreational and learning activities in Delano, Shafter, and Wasco for more than 150 kids.

He said this grant provided an opportunity for his community.

“It would have impacted our nonprofit in the sense of us not being able to give out scholarships out to the kids for registrations. We try to do everything to keep everything affordable for our community.”

Jimenez said those scholarships can go a long way for kids.

“There’s a lot of kids in our community that really don’t have too much to do in the summertime. So, I know with us being able to give out a scholarship or make it more affordable for the kids to be able to attend, they have more structure activities and enrichment.”

CAPK also received this grant last year, and with it they were able to create farmer's markets to distribute fresh produce in Delano. This year they are showing no sign of slowing down.

“CAPK is taking these food items out to the community and setting up events this big, every month, in remote locations, around our large county, that’s a resource-intense effort. It takes a lot of time, and this grant is critical to our capability to make that impact directly in the communities and neighborhoods we serve,” said James Burger, Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator for CAPK.

Chief Operating Officer at the Wonderful Company Andy Anzaldo said he grew up in the central valley which is why funding nonprofits is so important to him.

“Giving back is what we do as a company. It's something that the 3,000 employee that work here in the central valley, [it’s] something we all do as commitment and giving back is really who we are as a company.”

Anzaldo said that next year they want to give out even more money.

“If you’re interested in getting a grant from the Wonderful Company in 2022 get ready because applications are just four months away.”