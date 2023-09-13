Sex abuse claim filed against Kern Sheriff, other KCSO employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office, including Sheriff Donny Youngblood, have been named in a claim alleging that KCSO employees engaged in sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, forced sexual activity, and derogatory comments against another employee.

That employee, Carly Snow, also claims the department retaliated against her, demoting her and placing her on administrative leave, for speaking out about what Snow calls "physical and emotional abuse." Snow's claim, which was filed in late August, appears in the agenda minutes for the Board of Supervisors meeting on September 12.

According to Snow's claim, between 2013 and 2023, she was "subjected to a pattern of physical and verbal abuse, including being forcibly sexually assaulted and battered by several members of the Kern County Sheriff's Department."

Snow's claim includes statements she alleges were made to her by other KCSO employees, including the "suggestion" that she engage in prostitution.

Snow says that she's suffered "severe physical and emotional injuries," including depression and anxiety.

The claim specifically names 18 KCSO employees, including Sheriff Donny Youngblood and Undersheriff Larry McCurtain, as well as "other unknown deputies and Kern County employees."

In 2015, the Guardian spoke with a KCSO deputy by the name of Carly Snow as part of a larger article regarding sexual misconduct by KCSO employees to other employees, residents of county jails, and members of the public detained by deputies.

That piece does not contain any references to any of the things listed in the claim.

23ABC reached out over email and by telephone to the Kern County Sheriff's Office for comment. We will update this article if and when we receive a response.

