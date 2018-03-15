A sex offender, failing to register back in 2013 is behind bars with new sexual assault allegations by two victims.

This is not Miguel Castillo's first time behind bars for sex acts with a minor. He was convicted of lewd acts with a child under 14 and has been a registered sex offender.

40-year-old Miguel Castillo could be facing a repeat offense in an alleged sexual assault case involving two young victims.

The Kern County District Attorney's office charged Castillo, police arresting him on charges of lewd acts with a child under fourteen by force, continuous sexual abuse of a child and assault with intent to commit rape.

In court documents obtained by 23ABC, his two victims told investigators, how Castillo allegedly abused them, one victim says when she was eight-years-old Castillo rubbed her private parts.

She says that abuse continued weekly until she turned 14. At 15, the victim said Castillo was trying to force her to have sex with him. In the same report, another victim says Castillo began to touch her inappropriately when she was about 13 or 14.

The victim says Castillo would place his hands on her or attempt to hold her hand every time she visited his home.

The girl told police Castillo contacted her on her 17th birthday and told her he was sad because he couldn't hug and kiss her without getting in trouble.

Castillo accepted a plea deal in 2013 after failing to register as a sex offender. He's being held on $250,000 bail, and is due in court Thursday.