Sexual assault lawsuit filed against Kern High School District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rodriguez & Associates, a law firm in downtown Bakersfield, filed a lawsuit Monday against the Kern High School District, on behalf of a minor at Bakersfield High School who was sexually assaulted in the classroom in November 2019.

“Apparently, the assailant had a history of this.. we say this because even though we are in the early stage of this court process, we found out that there were three other victims in addition to the girl we represent,” says Daniel Rodriguez. He says that the assailant pled to criminal charges in juvenile court to the sexual assault of other girls at the same school.

He says this is unique because such incidents usually happen in the bathroom or in secluded areas, not in plain sight. Rodriguez adds that the episode happened in the classroom with a teacher present during class time. “Our information is that the teacher in our case is no more than 10-15 feet away..”