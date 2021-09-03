Shafter Branch Library will be providing services in the coming months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Library system closed the doors to the Shafter Branch Library during spring of 2020 when the pandemic hit. The County of Kern continued to keep the doors to Shafter Library closed through spring 2021.

Now, Shafter City Council voted in June this year to separate from the Kern County Library system to create it's own municipal public library.

Shafter residents will have library services in the upcoming months and these services will be coordinated directly through the City of Shafter Learning Center and their partners. The Kern County Library system will continue to provide access to some services as they have indicated.