Shafter man and woman arrested for illegal weapons, 6 pounds of meth

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A man and a woman are in custody after six pounds of methamphetamine and several illegally possessed weapons were recovered at a home in Shafter on Fri, April 21.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the discovery of the weapons and drugs was made during the execution of a search warrant near the 200 block of Faber Street and Minter Avenue. Deputies from the Wasco City Substation searched the home after finding evidence of drug trafficking during a traffic stop on an earlier date.

Shafter residents Teresa Rodriguez, 43, and Emilio Santi, 42, were arrested and taken to the Kern County Jail.

