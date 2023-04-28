Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shafter man and woman arrested for illegal weapons, 6 pounds of meth

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the discovery of the weapons and drugs was made during the execution of a search warrant near the 200 block of Faber Street and Minter Avenue.
Six pounds of meth and several illegal weapons discovered in Shafter
23ABC
Six pounds of meth and several illegal weapons discovered in Shafter
Posted at 10:17 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 13:17:55-04

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A man and a woman are in custody after six pounds of methamphetamine and several illegally possessed weapons were recovered at a home in Shafter on Fri, April 21.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the discovery of the weapons and drugs was made during the execution of a search warrant near the 200 block of Faber Street and Minter Avenue. Deputies from the Wasco City Substation searched the home after finding evidence of drug trafficking during a traffic stop on an earlier date.

Shafter residents Teresa Rodriguez, 43, and Emilio Santi, 42, were arrested and taken to the Kern County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets