Shafter Police identify officers involved in shooting of suspect

Posted at 10:48 PM, Sep 03, 2021
SHAFTER, Calif — On Friday the Shafter Police Department identified the officers that had shot a suspect in an incident on Thursday. Sergeant Lionel Lopez and Officer Maira Puente were the ones involved.

Lopez has 30 years of service and Puente has 5.

The incident happened Thursday morning when Shafter police responded to reports of a call of a car into a house on Minter Avenue near Walnut Street.

Officials say they located a man they believed to be the possible driver of the car and attempted to make contact with him when the shooting occurred.

The sheriff's department is still investigating the officer-involved shooting component.

There's no update on the suspect's injuries. No officers were injured.

