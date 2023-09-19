Shafter Police, Kern County Fire slated for new joint substation in southeast Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — In the southeast corner of Shafter, a portion of over 7,000 homes is in the process of being built just west of Highway 99 and north of 7th Standard Road.

With the new additions to the area, the Shafter Police Department and Kern County Fire will be getting a new joint substation in an effort to provide efficient service to the newer community.

According to the City of Shafter, the building is currently nearing the end of the design phase, but Shafter Police Chief Kevin Zimmerman says they are working to hire staff now in an effort to be ready for anything following the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

"We've already started adding staff members in anticipation of that opening. So, the city leadership has been very responsive to, you know, that need out there," said Zimmerman. "We have every intention of of filling it, you know, potentially with a lieutenant, a sergeant, two patrol detectives, and numerous patrol staff, in addition to support staff."

While the newer developments are being built near the dividing line between jurisdictions, Zimmerman noted the department is committed to the area for any matter that may arise, and by adding the new substation, response times will only get better.

"Other agencies are not able to do what we do. Sometimes in other areas, they will call for a level of service that is just not going to be provided. That is, you know, not speaking out of school. It's just a reality," said Zimmerman. "We're coming right now to everything that that we're called to do. So we provide kind of — we're still able to provide a level of service that is unique."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

