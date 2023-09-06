Shafter Recreation and Parks District put emphasis on senior physical health

SHAFTER, Calif. — The inside of the weight room at the W.C. Walker Senior Center in Shafter looks akin to that of a small high school, fit with lifting racks, kettle bells and other various workout equipment.

On Tuesday, none of that was being used, but Kern County seniors were still breaking a sweat at an exercise class hosted by Shafter Recreation and Parks District.

For many, the various classes are seen as a way to both get some exercise and meet with others of a similar age.

“I don't get so stressed. I can walk better. I'm not wobbling everywhere like I used to," said Rosemarie Jimenez. "I feel really good because I get to visit with people and, you know, we just get together and have fun.”

While the emphasis of the exercise class is to get seniors in Kern County up and moving, some are seeing additional benefits on a personal level.

"I couldn't move my arm from here and now with the exercise, I can move my arm and I have more activity [in my arm]," said Maria Landeros to 23ABC in Spanish.

Sylvia Padilla attends the class and was injured in a car accident. Following the accident, she said she was unable to walk for several weeks, but through the class was able to regain her strength.

“I said, well, maybe, you know, here I am in pain alone. There's nothing I can do. I can't even work anymore. So I'm going to give this a shot," said Padilla. "I wasn't able to go up steps at all, period. I couldn't. I had no muscle and I had no strength. And now I can go up steps. Mind you not like I used to run up the steps. I take it a little bit at a time, but I've gotten a lot better.”

Every individual at Tuesday's class had personal goals that they hope to accomplish or maintain. For Carolina Nunez coming to the classes and exercising helps her maintain her independence.

"I feel very proud, because there are many people who complain about not being able to move and I, on the other hand, can still move. I don’t need people to help me. I still move around a lot," said Nunez to 23ABC in Spanish.

The Center's for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults 65 and older get at least 150 minutes of moderately intense exercise, and according to Dr. Anila Chadha of Dignity, exercise can look different for everyone, but it needs to be consistent.

"I would say that every day in your daily life have at least 20 to 30 minutes dedicated towards physical activity. It could be brisk walking, it could be exercises at home like resistance training, or it could be general household work, but it has to be regular, consistent, and on a daily basis," said Dr. Chadha.

Along with the exercise classes, the District holds various classes for seniors ranging from exercise to staying safe in the digital age. Information on these classes and how to participate can be found on the W.C. Walker Senior Center's Facebook page.

