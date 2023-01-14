ShePower Academy fights period poverty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — ShePower Academy has partnered with the Bakersfield City School District and several other organizations to help out our neighbors in need-- which the organizers tell me is much more than we realize. It will be kicking off today at Belle Terrace Park from 11a.m. to 1p.m.

“Girls as young as eight years old are starting their period, and there’s a lack of supplies, and these supplies are not being provided for them within the public school district,” said ShePower Executive Director Ora Frink.

And it is not just young girls, Frink says the most impacted age bracket is eight through 18, meaning this affects girls from elementary all through high school.

Frink added often the girls in that age bracket come from low income families.

“Low income families, they don’t have the income to be able to get these needs or supplies for these young girls, and we are learning that one to five girls every month is missing about a week of school due to the lack of supplies,” said Frink.

The idea behind ShePower is to break barriers and build women up to success, that is why this effort helps make sure girls are staying in school.

Some of the feminine hygiene products that will be accepted for donations are sanitary-pads, panty liners, feminine wipes, hand wipes, feminine wash, body spray, and even cash donations.

“Public schools are not providing the proper hygiene equipment for these young girls,” said Frink.

Frink says that some families have to sacrifice purchasing feminine hygiene products just to get by.

“Hygiene supplies is an insecurity just like a food insecurity, people are having to choose, do I buy food for my child, or do I buy her the hygiene items that’s necessary, we know we need this, this is something that we must have every single month,” said Frink.

Donations will be accepted all month long and you can drop off donations at the ShePower Academy office, Flood, Ministries, Essential Spa, and at Bakersfield College.