DELANO, Calif. - On Friday, February 23rd the Delano Police Department School Resource Officer for Cesar E. Chavez High School was made aware of a rumor circulating about a school shooting that was going to take place.

The Delano Police Department began investigating the possible threat, interviewed students and staff and reviewed social media platforms as well.

Police were able to determine no threat was ever actually present, and no social media posts were ever found.