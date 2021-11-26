Shoppers get ready for Black Friday at Outlets at Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Black Friday is here, and shoppers are ready to go on the hunt for the perfect bargain.

“I’ve gone to Nike, Calvin Klein, H&M, I just barely got of there. I was about to go into Hot Topic next…,” said shopper Alejandro Villamao.

It’s a day to shop till you drop. Mindful of that wallet, so if you’re looking to get some good deals and discounts, it’s definitely worth keeping your eyes peeled.

“We definitely see a bunch of discounts, so we’re definitely trying to get there first before anybody else,” said shopper David Martinez.

There’s signs posted outside most of the shops at The Outlets at Tejon, some with deals like ‘Buy 2, Get 1 free, almost everything’, others with discounts up to 70 percent off and shoppers are all lining up to snag those deals.”

Shoppers at The Outlets at Tejon lined up bright and early on Black Friday, in the cold, even before the stores opened. Becca Bland with the outlets said coming here is like a one-stop-shop.

Bland said last year, they saw record numbers of shoppers and cars. Possibly because people were excited to get out of the house and since the outlets are outdoors, it could put some people concerned about COVID, at ease. Bland adds that the trend could continue into this year as people are excited about getting back to normal.

David Martinez who was out shopping with his sister said the sight of people lining up to get into stores is not a common one.

But seeing people spending time at the outlets, shopping and gathering was one of the highlights for David Martinez, Friday morning.

Whether it’s braving the cold, standing in line, or waking up early, Alejandro Villamao said he’s still a fan of Black Friday shopping in stores.