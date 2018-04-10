Number of Sidewalk CPR lessons to be held throughout Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A number of organizations will be holding Sidewalk CPR lessons throughout Bakersfield this week.

The City Fire Department is teaming up with Bakersfield High to teach students sidewalk CPR during lunch periods on Wednesday in front of Harvey Auditorium for students and staff who want to learn how to save a life if necessary.

They'll be teaching "hands only CPR," a technique the fire department says is easy to teach and has proven to be as effective as standard CPR.

The chances of surviving a heart attack, for example, is higher when someone trained in CPR helps right away, they added.

Another lesson will be held on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. in front of Costco on Rosedale, courtesy of Hall Ambulance.