Sikh Temple of Bakersfield hosts fentanyl awareness seminar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The number of opioid overdoses in California continues to climb this year. One Bakersfield community organization is hoping to change that by educating the area about fentanyl.

The Sikh Temple of Bakersfield has put on eight funerals for those who have died of fentanyl overdoses since January 2023. The average number of overdose deaths that happen in California due to synthetic opioids is currently eighteen.

These numbers are alarming, which is why the local Sikh community held an informational meeting about the dangers of fentanyl on Sun, May 28.

"This is the first time that we are talking about this within our community," explained Ward 7 Bakersfield City Council member Manpreet Kaur."To do it completely in Punjabi with a medical provider that is Punjabi, that is the cultural competency that we need around an issue that is affecting literally everyone."

The informational session highlighted the use of Narcan, which is a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. The treatment was given out for free immediately following the event.

According to Kaur, the temple will keep Narcan and fentanyl testing strips in stock for anyone who might need or want them. The temple also plans on holding seminars on fentanyl every month.

