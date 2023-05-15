Simi Valley man dead after crash in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An unidentified man was killed in a single-car crash in Bakersfield on Wed, May 10.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers from the CHP Bakersfield Area Office received a call reporting a crash on Interstate 5, north of Stockdale Highway around 5:39 a.m. Buttonwillow Area CHP officers responded to the crash, along with firefighters and medical workers.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a maroon 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in the center median of the I-5. An investigation revealed that the driver of the truck had drifted off of the road towards the right shoulder before overcorrecting and rolling over several times, landing in the median.

The driver of the truck died shortly after the crash, according to the CHP. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

