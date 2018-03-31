Simply Sweet Carrot Cake Cupcakes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week we are making Carrot Cake Cupcakes, just in time for Easter and spring! These cupcakes are a spin on the classic carrot cake. I added applesauce, to keep them nice and moist!
I love baking for specific holiday's. It is so much fun to decorate the cupcakes with spring color liners as well as different toppings. And let me tell you, everyone at the office enjoys it as well!
Ingredients:
Cupcakes-
1 cup flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. salt
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 cup grated carrots
1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
1/4 cup shredded coconut (optional)
Frosting-
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
4 Tbsp. butter, softened
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix the dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt) into a small bowl.
In a large bowl, mix together the oil, applesauce, both sugars, eggs and vanilla.
Add the dry ingredients into the wet in batches, to insure the flour doesn't spill.
Once all are incorporated, add in the carrots and walnuts.
This is the perfect amount of batter for 12 cupcakes. Evenly distribute the batter into lined cupcake tray.
Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. let cupcakes cool.
For the frosting, mix all the ingredients in a bowl until smooth.