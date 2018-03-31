Simply Sweet Carrot Cake Cupcakes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week we are making Carrot Cake Cupcakes, just in time for Easter and spring! These cupcakes are a spin on the classic carrot cake. I added applesauce, to keep them nice and moist!

I love baking for specific holiday's. It is so much fun to decorate the cupcakes with spring color liners as well as different toppings. And let me tell you, everyone at the office enjoys it as well!

Ingredients:

Cupcakes-

1 cup flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. salt

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1 1/2 cup grated carrots

1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

1/4 cup shredded coconut (optional)

Frosting-

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

4 Tbsp. butter, softened

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

Directions: