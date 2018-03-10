Simply Sweet Cookie Dough Bars

Guilt-free cookie dough bars

Allison Gargaro
9:11 PM, Mar 9, 2018
simply sweet | cookie dough | cooking | baking | sweet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week on Simply Sweet with Allison, we made cookie dough bars. Now I have a huge sweet tooth, but these are guilt-free and so simple to make. There is no baking involved and there are only five ingredients! They stay best in the freezer and are a great tret for the whole family. Each bar is 110 calories.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup nut butter (peanut, almond, cashew)

1/2 cup oat flour (I used coconut)

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

1/4 cup honey

1 cup mini chocolate chips (1/2 cup for dough, 1/2 cup for melting)

Directions:

1. Combine oat flour, melted nut butter, coconut oil and honey.

2. Let cool before adding chocolate chips. 

3. Place in baking pan lined with parchment paper. Place in freezer for a few minutes to chill.

4. Melt remaining chocolate chips to pour on top of dough.

5 Cut into squares and enjoy!

