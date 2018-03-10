Simply Sweet Cookie Dough Bars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week on Simply Sweet with Allison, we made cookie dough bars. Now I have a huge sweet tooth, but these are guilt-free and so simple to make. There is no baking involved and there are only five ingredients! They stay best in the freezer and are a great tret for the whole family. Each bar is 110 calories.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup nut butter (peanut, almond, cashew)
1/2 cup oat flour (I used coconut)
1/4 cup melted coconut oil
1/4 cup honey
1 cup mini chocolate chips (1/2 cup for dough, 1/2 cup for melting)