Simply Sweet Egg Soufflé

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day! This egg souffle recipe has been passed down for generations in my family. My mom gave me the handwritten recipe that her grandmother wrote on an index card.

We make this souffle for every family brunch. It is so easy to make and you can make it the night before the party and all you have to do is heat it up in the over in the morning.

Ingredients:

1 packet cooked breakfast turkey sausage

12 eggs

12 pieces sourdough bread (crust cut off and cut into cubed)

2 cups milk

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground mustard

1 green pepper

1 red pepper

4 oz. mushrooms

Directions:

1. Cut the crust off the bread and cut into cubes. Place the cubes at the bottom of a greased 9 x 13 pan.

2. In a bowl, mix eggs, milk, salt and ground mustard until combined.

3. Chop sausage, peppers and mushrooms and add to egg mixture.

4. Pour the combined egg mixture over the bread cubes.

5. Cover and place in fridge overnight (6-8 hours, the longer the better!)

6. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-60 minutes, or until edges are golden brown. Cut into squares and enjoy!