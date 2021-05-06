Sinaloa restaurant building torn down to make way for apartment development

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A piece of Bakersfield history is no longer there. The building that housed the historic Sinaloa Mexican Restaurant for nearly 70 years has been torn down.

Sinaloa closed its doors back in 2019 after the family running the business lost a loved one.

The original Sinaloa opened in May of 1948 as "Sinaloa Spanish Food" on 19th Street where Wool Growers is currently located. In 1957 the restaurant moved to the corner of 20th and P Street. Prior to the family purchasing the building, it was an orphanage called "The Kern County Children's Center."

Family member Sally Muñoz Santa Cruz said she believes in the rumors that the building is haunted.

The plan for the property is now to turn it into apartment complexes.

The realtor handling the sale said the property was originally listed at $1.9 million but sold for $899,000.