Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Six Flags Magic Mountain to unveil Wonder Woman Flight of Courage ride

This animation courtesy of Six Flags Magic Mountain, shows what their newest ride Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will look like. The ride opens to the public July 16th, 2022.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 17:17:21-04

(KERO) — Six Flags Magic Mountain is unveiling its newest ride: Wonder Woman Flight of Courage.

The ride opens to the public Saturday, July 16th.

The theme park's record 20th roller coaster will debut as the world's tallest and longest single-rail coaster reaching speeds of up 58 miles-per-hour.

The new ride will be in the six-acre DC Universe area of Magic Mountain. It's an expanded area of the park that also includes a restaurant and bar experience as well as retail shops featuring exclusive DC merchandise.

“This is an historic milestone for our park as we introduce the latest addition to our unrivaled coaster dynasty, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage. Not only is this a record-breaking single-rail coaster, it brings Six Flags Magic Mountain’s coaster count to an unprecedented 20, the most in the world,” said Don McCoy, park president.

Riders will experience a nearly two-minute long journey while towering 13 stories and flying through a series of dives, banks, rolls, and turns.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positively 23ABC

A Little Good News