Six Flags Magic Mountain to unveil Wonder Woman Flight of Courage ride

(KERO) — Six Flags Magic Mountain is unveiling its newest ride: Wonder Woman Flight of Courage.

The ride opens to the public Saturday, July 16th.

The theme park's record 20th roller coaster will debut as the world's tallest and longest single-rail coaster reaching speeds of up 58 miles-per-hour.

The new ride will be in the six-acre DC Universe area of Magic Mountain. It's an expanded area of the park that also includes a restaurant and bar experience as well as retail shops featuring exclusive DC merchandise.

“This is an historic milestone for our park as we introduce the latest addition to our unrivaled coaster dynasty, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage. Not only is this a record-breaking single-rail coaster, it brings Six Flags Magic Mountain’s coaster count to an unprecedented 20, the most in the world,” said Don McCoy, park president.

Riders will experience a nearly two-minute long journey while towering 13 stories and flying through a series of dives, banks, rolls, and turns.