SJVC inviting the public to nursing open house Wednesday evening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — San Joaquin Valley College is inviting the public to attend an open house for their Vocational Nursing Program.

The Vocational Nursing program at SJVC prepares students for working in hospitals, medical offices, clinics and correctional facilities where there is an increasing demand for more nursing professionals.

Wednesday evening, the public will be able to see demonstrations and interact with the high fidelity mannequins the students use during their training.

The open house is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the campus located on 5300 California Avenue.