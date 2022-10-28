Slow down and pay attention at Bakersfield's most dangerous intersections

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Intersections are considered to be some of the more dangerous road features.

According to AutoAccident.com, 40 percent of all car crashes in the United States happen at intersections. Half of all serious collisions happen at a cross street, as well as around 20 percent of traffic fatalities. 165,000 intersection accidents are caused every year by people who either accidentally or intentionally run a red light.

Bakersfield is no exception to the trend, and some of our intersections are downright notorious.

According to data compiled by the University of California at Berkeley, the most dangerous intersection in Bakersfield is the one at Ming Avenue and New Stine Road. The intersection saw a total of 40 crashes between 2011 and 2021.

Gosford Road and Ming Avenue ranked second with 37 crashes, and rounding out the top three is the intersection of Real Road and Wilson Road with 35 crashes.

Bakersfield resident Manuel Gonzales and his wife were in an accident several years ago just a few blocks from one of these dangerous intersections.

“She ran the light, hit us in front of the car, in front of the vehicle,” said Gonzales, describing the accident. “Luckily my wife had just seen her and kind of turned to avoid an impact, otherwise it would have hit the passenger side where I was at.”

A list of the top ten most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield, as determined by how many accidents happen in each, was compiled by Bakersfield law firm Chain Cohn Clark.

“We have really seen an uptick in the number of traffic fatalities in our community, right?” said Matt Clark, partner at Chain Cohn Clark. “We went back and we looked. In 2011 there were a total of 23 traffic fatalities in Bakersfield. In 2021, which is the last full year we have data for, there was 42.”

Gonzales says people need to pay more attention when they are driving.

“They are just distracted,” said Gonzales. “They are not paying attention, or they leave late and they are in a rush to get to work.”

To help avoid crashes, there are a few driving safety tips to keep in mind, including not using your cellphone when behind the wheel, don’t drink and drive, and keep a lid on your speed.