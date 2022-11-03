Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools

UPDATE: Schools in the Tehachapi Unified School District and Peak to Peak Mountain Charter have been closed for the day due to snow and ice.

Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.

Schools belonging to Tehachapi Unified School District, Mojave Unified School District, and El Tejon Unified School District are all scheduled for a two-hour delay due to snow and ice. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter and Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi are also affected by the delays, with the latter only being delayed by one hour.

To stay up to date with delays, visit alertline.kern.org.

