'So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience' to come to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience" will come to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sun, Oct 22.

"So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience" is a full Neil Diamond tribute show performed by Broadway and screen actor Robert Neary, backed by the band "The Mystic, So Good!" During the show, Neary impersonates Neil Diamond on stage, performing 22 of Diamond's classic songs and even retelling Diamond's personal stories about those songs.

Outside of his career as a Neil Diamond impersonator, Neary is best known for his roles in films "Independence Day: Resurgence" and "Teen Wolf Too," as well as his roles in TV shows "Sons of Anarchy," "Numb3rs," "Weeds," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Fosters," "Criminal Minds," and "Destiny 7." Neary has also been on multiple soap operas, having roles in "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "General Hospital."

Tickets for "So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience" will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Fri, June 23. Tickets can be bought early, however, using promotional code "WINE" starting Wed, June 21.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online at the Fox Theater's website, on the phone by calling (661) 324-1369, or in person at the Fox Theater Box Office.

