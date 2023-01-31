Solar panels installed at Kentucky Fried Chicken location in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food restaurant has updated its drive-through with solar panels.

The restaurant, located at the corner of Rosedale Highway and Old Farm Road, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to showcase the panels, installed by Integrate Solar.

The owner says the drive-thru canopy is a win-win for customers, employees, and the environment.

"We can bring in renewable energy," said Todd Stewart, CEO of the Stewart Restaurant Group. "We can cover and keep our employees protected, and save a little bit of money along the way."

Integrate Solar says the canopy will lower the restaurant's energy costs by $11,000 in its first year alone and nearly $400,000 throughout its expected time in operation.