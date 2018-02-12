BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Department of Drinking Water has lifted the precautionary boil water notice issued to a number of businesses in southwest Bakersfield.

A water main break caused several stores to close in the shopping plaza on Panama Lane and Ashe Road on Friday.

Cal Water told 23ABC on Monday that they tested water samples and they came back safe to drink and they have no concerns.

As for the restaurants that are still closed, the Health Department is working with each business on a plan to get them open for business again. Cal water is not sure when they will be open.

Right now McDonalds and other restaurants are still closed and the WinCo opened back up on Monday.