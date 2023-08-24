Some Caliente residents left stranded after flooding of main roads

CALIENTE, Calif. (KERO) — The aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary has been difficult for many communities, dealing with flood damage. For some residents in Caliente, they're unable to drive main roads like Caliente Creek Road, which has been washed away.

One of these residents, Michelle Paul, shared she and a friend were caught in the middle of the flash flood Sunday. The were able to get to higher ground and remain in their truck until Kern County Fire was able to evacuate them via helicopter Monday morning.

“It was the scariest moment ever," Paul said.

After they were evacuated, Paul stayed with her son in Twin Oaks. She said she wanted to get back home though because she had animals to check on. So she and her friend hiked up the damaged canyon roads back to her home.

Ever since then, she's been unable to get out of the canyon. Paul said she’s concerned about lost wages due to being unable to get to work.

“I work at Costco in Bakersfield and have been unable to get to work since the storm," she said. "A few guys from the fire department walked up the canyon [Wednesday] morning stopping to see how we were doing.”

Due to the road closure in place for Cal Creek Rd., some residents have been looking to get home are braving the back roads hoping to find a way around. Lake Isabella resident Tonya Williams said her aunt lives in Caliente and they were looking to return Wednesday by driving around the Lion's Trail Loop.

"Oh we'll make it," Williams said confidently.

Meanwhile, Kern County Public Works attempted to fill parts of the flooded road Wednesday with dirt in order to allow some vehicles, mainly those with four-wheel drive, to attempt to pass. In fact, workers on-site said that while they were filling in the pass, a rancher who owned property on the other side was finally able to get across.

At this time though, it's unclear when the roads will reopen.

