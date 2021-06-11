Some Kern County cities struggling to afford contract price increases for fire services

(KERO) — Some small Kern County cities say it may soon be tough to afford firefighting services because the Kern County Fire Department is raising the price of its contracted services.

In a report by the city’s financial director, Taft officials estimate the city’s contract with the Kern County Fire Department is expected to basically double over the next 5 years.

A union that works on behalf of firefighters in the county told 23ABC that the rise in price is a result of a recent financial study.

“There was a study that was completed to put a value on the services that we provide to these communities, and the value that was applied to that was significantly more than the discounted rate that those communities are getting the services for,” said Dave Nelson, President of the Kern County Firefighters Association.

Nine Kern County cities contract services from the Kern County Fire Department, including Ridgecrest, Delano, Wasco, Taft, Tehachapi, Maricopa, McFarland, Arvin, and Shafter.

Nelson says the department will work to negotiate with cities before any budget changes are finalized.

