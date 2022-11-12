Sons of the American Revolution presents flag certificate to Kern Family Health Care in honor of veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recognized Kern Family Health Care on Veterans Day to honor the veterans and active-duty military personnel providing health care in Kern County.

The S.A.R. Color Guard presented employees of Kern Family Health Care with a certificate recognizing the organization for flying the U.S. flag correctly, and to honor the veterans employed by KFHC.

The Sons of the American Revolution is a nonprofit organization that began in 1889 in San Francisco. S.A.R. President Michael Davis says they’re dedicated to teaching young people about American history and promoting patriotism, especially on a day like Veterans Day.

“It’s events like this where we get to come out in our uniforms and present something like a flag certificate to a company that has demonstrated the patriotism that we’re so, so fond of and we really want to emphasize,” said Davis.

Esmeralda Cazares is one of the veterans working at Kern Family. She served in the United States Marine Corps for seven years working on helicopters.

“Well, the main reason why a lot of us veterans joined the military was to fight for our country and for our freedom, so it kind of makes it a little rewarding to work for a company that respects that and honors that sacrifice,” said Cazares.

For Emily Duran, CEO of Kern Family Health Care, celebrating veterans is personal. She says that when the new KFHC building opened in 2019, she wanted to represent her homeland, and flying the American flag was one of the first decisions.

“We have several veterans that work for Kern Family Health Care, and we greatly appreciate and respect all of the work and the sacrifices that they made,” said Duran. “Also, as a mother of someone who currently has her son in active-duty and family of veterans, we greatly appreciate everything, again, what everyone has done as far as making sure we have those liberties and freedoms.”

The ceremony moved Duran to tears as she thought of her son.

Bruce Wearda is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and he also works for Kern Family. He says he nominated KFHC as a candidate to receive the flag certificate and wanted to make Veterans Day special for the employees.

“Then I got to thinking, ‘Wait a second. It’s Veterans Day,’” said Wearda. “What if we had them both together and then have a little bit bigger celebration of giving the certificate and then at the same time honoring the veterans that actually work at Kern Family Care together, so that way we can have a better Veterans Day celebration.”

Cazares explains flag etiquette, saying it’s important to fly the U.S. flag with respect and to make sure the canton, the blue field with the 50 stars, is always at the top left.

“You definitely don’t want to drag it,” Cazares advises. “You don’t want it to wrap around the pole and just kind of be, like, tangled up. We want to make sure it’s always displayed, and you want to carry it with respect.”

Instructions regarding the appropriate way to keep, display, fly, clean, and retire an American flag can be found at the United States Government’s flag etiquette website.