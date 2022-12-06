South Kern Family Justice Center open in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The District Attorney's Office announced that it is opening its first Kern County Family Justice Center outside of Bakersfield. The center will open on Wednesday, December 7th.

The new center will open in Lamont. It aims to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking. The center will offer counseling and other resources, such as housing and legal assistance.

"I am proud of the work we have done to expand the reach of the family justice center to South Kern's communities," said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a statement.

The South Kern Family Justice Center will be inside the Lamont courthouse.