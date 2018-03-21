Southbound Highway 99 shut down near Earlimart following crash that left a CHP officer injured

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Southbound Highway 99 is shut down for traffic near Earlimart, just north of Kern County, according to Caltrans.

According to our sister station ABC30 in Fresno, a crash that left a California Highway Patrol officer injured led to the shut down.

The CHP officer was responding to a semi-truck fire. While at the scene of the fire, the officer was hit by a vehicle and suffered major, non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

There were several other small vehicle collisions in the area, but it doesn't appear anyone else was injured.

UPDATE Tulare: Southbound 99 FULL CLOSURE; detour at Ave 56, south to Ave 48 to reconnect with 99. No ETO — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) March 21, 2018

Caltrans said traffic is being diverted at Avenue 56, south to Avenue 48 to reconnect with Highway 99. There is no estimated time when SB-99 will reopen.