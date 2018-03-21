Southbound Highway 99 shut down near Earlimart following crash that left a CHP officer injured

Jessica Harrington
10:04 PM, Mar 20, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Southbound Highway 99 is shut down for traffic near Earlimart, just north of Kern County, according to Caltrans.

According to our sister station ABC30 in Fresno, a crash that left a California Highway Patrol officer injured led to the shut down. 

The CHP officer was responding to a semi-truck fire. While at the scene of the fire, the officer was hit by a vehicle and suffered major, non-life threatening injuries. 

The officer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. 

There were several other small vehicle collisions in the area, but it doesn't appear anyone else was injured. 

Caltrans said traffic is being diverted at Avenue 56, south to Avenue 48 to reconnect with Highway 99. There is no estimated time when SB-99 will reopen. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News